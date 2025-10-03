‘Hunker down time;’ Expert weighs in financial impacts of government shutdown on federal workers

MIAMI VALLEY — Thousands of federal workers in the Miami Valley are going without a paycheck, creating a potentially difficult financial situation for some.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shutdown has left many without paychecks at a time when the cost of living is rising, creating a potentially challenging financial situation for those affected.

“This is what I would call hunker down time,” said Rob Burnette, CEO and financial planner at Outlook Financial Center in Troy.

TRENDING STORIES:

Burnette advises federal workers not to panic and to tighten their belts in certain areas, as the shutdown may be resolved soon.

He suggests contacting creditors before bills are due to explain the situation, as many creditors may be willing to work with those who have a history of paying on time.

Joe Eckley, Vice President of Marketing at Day Air Credit Union, said the Miami Valley-based credit union knows Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the federal government have a huge presence in the area. That’s why they’re offering interest-free loans to those impacted by the shutdown.

“We just think it’s a way for Day Air to be there to support our neighbors in the community through this difficult time,” Eckley said.

They are also offering financial counseling to help make sure those furloughed are set up during and after the shutdown.

Burnette says taking advantage of those types of offers could be a big help.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group