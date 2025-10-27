Hurricane Melissa: possibly the first Category 5 to make landfall in Jamaica

DAYTON — While this has been the most quiet hurricane season in the United States for a decade, it’s still been an active year over the Atlantic. Hurricane Melissa is going to have massive impacts for the island of Jamaica.

Hurricane Melissa's intensity and path

As of Monday morning, Melissa is a major category 5 hurricane with winds upwards of 165 mph! This storm is going to make landfall early Tuesday morning. The National Hurricane Center is urging residents to not venture out of safe shelter because of catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides.

After upwards of 30 inches of rain possible, Melissa will result in extensive infrastructural damage and long lasting power outages. It will move over Cuba, Turks and Caicos, and the southern Bahamas over the week then move out to sea. We will not see any impacts from this storm.

This is the most powerful storm to make direct landfall or come within 10 nautical miles of Jamaica in it’s recorded history. There have been six category 4 storms to meet those criteria. The latest being Hurricane Beryl last year in 2024.