I-75 overpass reopens after year-long emergency repairs

I-75 overpass reopens after year-long emergency repairs The Stop 8 Road Bridge was damaged after a semi-truck hauling an excavator on the interstate hit it in September 2024.
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A bridge over Interstate 75 in Montgomery County has reopened after emergency repairs.

The Stop 8 Road Bridge was damaged after a semi-truck hauling an excavator on the interstate hit it in September 2024.

Harrison Township officials said in a social media post that Ohio Department of Transportation crews removed and replaced damaged beams.

As previously reported by News Center 7, about $2.2 million in emergency funding was used for the repairs.

“Thank you to ODOT and all the crews who worked hard to get this important roadway back in service!” the post said.

