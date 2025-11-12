‘I didn’t expect them;’ 99-year-old veteran receives medals 80 years after service

SHARONVILLE — A 99-year-old U.S Navy World War II Veteran receives medals for his service 80 years later.

Joel Altman, a Coast Guard Veteran, enjoys helping local Veterans receive the recognition they deserve.

After serving in the Coast Guard, Altman joined the Sharonville Police Department, where he started the Veteran Liaison Program two years ago, according to our news partner WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“I just want to help veterans here in Sharonville and really all around Hamilton County,” said Altman.

A majority of veterans in the area fought in the Vietnam War and the Korean War, with a very few from World War II that are left, said Altman.

Less than 0.5 percent of the 16.4 million Americans who fought in the war are still alive, according to the National World War II Museum.

Altman met 99-year-old Llano C. Bell, a veteran of WWII, when he was helping to put a ramp at his home. That’s when he found out that Bell’s service was never recognized.

“I got to go up there and talk to him and look at his book from the war and talk about his service and found out he didn’t have his medals or anything from that era,” Altman said.

Bell joined the United States Navy in 1944 and served on the USS Hamlin, which was at the formal surrender of Japan on Sept. 2, 1945.

Altman said veterans not receiving their service medals is unfortunately very common.

“I think a lot of World War II veterans got out and they didn’t receive them or didn’t know where to turn for them,” Altman said.

He searched national military records and tracked down Bell’s medals.

Altman said tracking down the medals and getting the records is a way to honor veterans for their service.

On Tuesday, for Veterans Day, Bell was at Princeton Middle School to where he thought he was watching his great-grandson’s choir.

Instead, he was greeted with a celebration for him, which involved his great-grandson presenting him with the medals he earned 80 years ago.

“It feels real good, I didn’t expect them,” Bell said.

This was a long moment overdue for Bell and his family.

“It’s hard to put words to that kind of emotion,” said Lelle Hedding, Bell’s granddaughter.

She said she felt blessed to watch her grandfather get the recognition that he deserves, while he is still alive.

“I guess, just sitting here, watching him, thinking how grateful I am that he’s alive,” Hedding said.

Bell also received accolades from Ohio Congressman Greg Landsman and Senator Bernie Moreno.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group