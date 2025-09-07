‘I got to enjoy that money;’ Shoppers line up to buy Powerball tickets

KETTERING — Several people visited local markets to buy Powerball tickets for a chance to win an estimated jackpot of $1.8 billion.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with people tonight about what they would do with the money. We will have the winning Powerball numbers LIVE on News Center at 11:00.

Shoppers have purchased Powerball tickets across the area, including the Bee-Gees Market in Kettering.

A Bee-Gees Market manager said they love working with first-time players.

“We try to educate them, and hopeful that they come back and visit,” said Jackie Porter.

Dorothy Weatherspoon said she has many things on her bucket list if she wins.

“I got to enjoy that money!” she told Patterson. “I’m going to Egypt. I’m going to see the pyramids. I want to see the pyramids.”

