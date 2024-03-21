‘I got lucky;’ Communities continue to rebuild 1 week after tornadoes hit the Miami Valley It’s been one week since at least four tornadoes hit the Miami Valley.

MIAMI VALLEY — It’s been one week since at least four tornadoes hit the Miami Valley.

Governor Mike DeWine is now calling on FEMA to conduct damage estimates in 11 Ohio counties.

This is after tornados carved a path of destruction more than 80 miles long.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with someone who said the biggest focus now is housing.

Andrew Seabert has lived in Lakeview his whole life.He is now left picking up the pieces after a deadly tornado damaged his home of 31 years.

“The biggest problem is there was a big tree that fell right above my bedroom,” Seabert said.

The night the tornado came through, Seabert was lucky to have his neighbor Brad Davis across the street offering Seabert a place to stay until insurance could fix his roof. Insurance told Seabert it would take some weeks.

“I live over here by myself. And he’s just took me on like one of his own,” Seabert said. “We’ve helped each other for years. But like at this magnitude, it’s just like I would never have expected.”

Some have not been so lucky.

Russells Point Police Chief Joseph Freyhof has noticed some issues with housing.

“There has been some predatory behavior. People coming up and trying to convince our vulnerable residents that if you talk to your insurance company will bring a tiny home in or will bring a modified manufactured home,” Freyhof said.

Freyhof said the city has to be notified for these homes, but he understands not everything is thinking about taking the proper steps.

“When you’re in survival mode, sometimes the proper steps don’t matter,” Freyhof said.

Looking at the positive side is what is keeping some people in Lakeview like Seabert going.

“Very grateful like the day it happened. I was like man, this sucks. I lost my house but then the day after I was walking around town like I got lucky,” Seabert said.

