‘I had to hide in the bushes;’ Neighbors shocked after stabbing, assault near apartment complex

Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

HARRISTON TWP. — People say they were shocked to see a person swinging a machete outside their apartment complex early Sunday morning.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 5000 block of Northcutt Place on reports of an assault.

Dayshaun Elijah told Patterson was returning home from work when all this happened.

“People down the street swinging machetes, people yelling, running,” he said.

Elijah said he’s lived in this area for over two years.

“I’ve seen shootings, stabbings. I’ve seen everything here,” he told Patterson.

“Are you ever like, scared or nervous coming home around that time of night?” Malik asked him.

“Yeah, most definitely. I most definitely am,” answered Elijah.

In 911 calls obtained by News Center 7, several people were panicking.

“I had to hide in the bushes until the cops came,” a caller said. “This is why I’m calling the police, because I don’t know my cousin’s okay.”

We will continue to update this story.

