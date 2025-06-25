‘I honestly want to close;’ Heat wave causing problems for people who work outside

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer (oraziopuccio - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A heat wave moving through the Miami Valley is making day-to-day operations tough for people who work in food trucks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson is talking to food truck employees about the struggles they face during the heat wave LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Miami Valley, except Randolph County in Indiana, until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

>>RELATED: Heat Advisory issued; Strong storms with potential damaging winds possible Wednesday

RoJanae Harron’s food truck, Next Up Taste and Grill, serves all kinds of fried food.

They opened last week, in the middle of this heat wave.

On top of the friers giving off heat, the truck doesn’t have air conditioning.

“I honestly want to close down and not open up until winter, haha, it is so hot,” Harron said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!