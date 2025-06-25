‘I honestly want to close;’ Heat wave causing problems for people who work outside

Millions facing heat wave, humidity across US days before official start of summer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A heat wave moving through the Miami Valley is making day-to-day operations tough for people who work in food trucks.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Miami Valley, except Randolph County in Indiana, until Wednesday at 8 p.m.

RoJanae Harron’s food truck, Next Up Taste and Grill, serves all kinds of fried food.

They opened last week, in the middle of this heat wave.

On top of the friers giving off heat, the truck doesn’t have air conditioning.

“I honestly want to close down and not open up until winter, haha, it is so hot,” Harron said.

