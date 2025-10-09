Road rage turns into shots fired in Centerville; 1 arrested

Road rage turned into shots fired in southern Montgomery County on Thursday.

CENTERVILLE — Road rage turned into shots fired in southern Montgomery County on Thursday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, it happened after 7 a.m. in Centerville off WestPark Road.

Both callers called 911 to tell their side of what happened.

“This guy was doing 10 miles an hour, so I went to go around him, and then he wouldn’t let me pass, and then followed me into my work and then fired shots at me,” one of the drivers told dispatchers.

While the other driver explained his side to dispatchers.

“I just had somebody try to run me over, and I fired shots at him,” he told dispatchers.

He said the man tried to pass him in a school zone.

“He got into the center lane, tried to pass me, and then stopped,” the man said. “He put his truck in reverse, and tried to hit me, and I fired two shots at him.”

Centerville police confirmed they arrested Christopher Tesarz on initial charges for felonious assault and discharging a firearm.

We will continue to follow this story.

