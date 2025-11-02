‘I just heard a bunch of pops;’ UD students call 911 to report gunshots on campus

Evanston Ave Investigation Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Several students called dispatchers to report hearing gunshots on the University of Dayton’s campus on Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson has those 911 calls. Hear what students describe LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 on our WHIO streaming app or WHIO.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several officers from UD Public Safety and the Dayton Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Evanston Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. The address is in the South Student Neighborhood.

It caused the campus to shelter in place temporarily.

University officials told News Center 7 that medics transported a student to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patterson said that several students called 911.

In these calls obtained by News Center 7, a student claimed to hear “about half, or at least half a dozen gun shots.”

“Do we know what was going on?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t,” he answered. “I just heard a bunch of pops. We thought it was a speaker that blew, but it kept going, and I could recognize that it was a gunshot.”

The incident remains under investigation by UD Public Safety and Dayton police.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!