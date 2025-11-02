‘I just heard a bunch of pops;’ UD students call 911 to report gunshots on campus

DAYTON — Several students called dispatchers to report hearing gunshots on the University of Dayton’s campus on Saturday night.

Several officers from UD Public Safety and the Dayton Police Department responded to a reported shooting on Evanston Avenue just before 11:50 p.m. The address is in the South Student Neighborhood.

It caused the campus to shelter in place temporarily.

University officials told News Center 7 that medics transported a student to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Patterson said that several students called 911.

In these calls obtained by News Center 7, a student claimed to hear “about half, or at least half a dozen gun shots.”

“Do we know what was going on?” the dispatcher asked.

“I don’t,” he answered. “I just heard a bunch of pops. We thought it was a speaker that blew, but it kept going, and I could recognize that it was a gunshot.”

The incident remains under investigation by UD Public Safety and Dayton police.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

