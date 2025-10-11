‘I just ran in the house;’ Neighbors on edge after reported shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Some neighbors are on edge after saying they heard several gunshots in Dayton on Friday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Dayton police responded around 9:20 p.m. on Friday to the 3000 block of Nicholas Road on reports of a shooting.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple 911 calls on Friday.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a man claims that he and his 5-year-old daughter were shot.

“Where were you shot at, sir?” The dispatcher asks.

“In my foot,” he answers.

One other caller told the dispatcher that they heard “at least 12″ gunshots and ran inside their house.

“I just ran,” another call told dispatchers. “I was sitting on my porch. I ran in the house.”

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were hurt and how serious their injuries are.

We will continue to follow this story.

