‘I just want justice;’ Family looking for answers after father of 7 killed in shooting

DAYTON — A family wants justice after their 37-year-old loved one was shot and killed on the Fourth of July.

The shooting was reported after 10:45 p.m. on Independence Day in Dayton.

A 911 caller told dispatchers she found a man shot in the 3800 block of W. Second Street.

The man, later identified as Oshea Woods, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

“I’m still in disbelief,” Deborah Woods, Oshea’s sister, said. “I don’t believe he’s gone.”

Woods’ family said he was the proud father of seven children.

