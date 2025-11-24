‘I just wanted to help;’ Volunteers prepare for Feast of Giving event after five years

DAYTON — The Feast of Giving has returned after five years. Volunteers will help feed the hungry, needy, and lonely.

Organizers said the government shutdown has increased the need for this event.

Dee Hughes is one of the 20 volunteers on Monday who helped decorate the Great Hall at the Convention Center.

“I just wanted to help, any way I could, for the people of Dayton,” said Hughes.

Hughes and her husband helped to get the tables ready, along with building high chairs for babies and toddlers.

Another group of volunteers in the kitchen made dozens of trays of stuffing to feed a crowd of 7,000 people.

Jason Woodard and Shane Connor are co-chairing the re-imagined Feast of Giving.

“Once we started hearing stories from people that had attended in the past, people that have volunteered in the past, and then hearing stories about people that were still showing up, even after the event was canceled in anticipation of coming back,” said Woodward.

The Feast of Giving began in 1969, and was sponsored by Elder-Beerman.

With various sponsors throughout the years, the event continued until 2020, when the global pandemic canceled it.

“I’m hoping everybody who comes down to this event has a great Feast and a great time,” said Hughes.

The doors at the Convention Center will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The event is free, and not just for the needy. It’s for anyone who may not have anyone in town or wants to be with others too.

