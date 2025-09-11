‘I knew there was a problem;’ Parents of children on school bus with ‘reckless’ driver speak out

MIAMI COUNTY — Parents are speaking out after a school bus driver was stopped for “reckless” driving with students on board in Miami County Tuesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell talks to parents about what their children experienced LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Bethel Local Schools bus driver is now under investigation for reckless operation and possible OVI.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the bus was stopped State Route 571 and South Palmer Road, about two and a half miles away from the district’s campus.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Witness details moments before father, deputies stopped ‘reckless’ school bus driver in Miami County

Parents said one of the strangest things about this bus trip was that the driver went past the school two or three times.

“I knew there was a problem,” one parent said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group