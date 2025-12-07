‘I know I’ve done my part;’ local incarcerated workers build plows for winter weather

CHILLICOTHE — Before snow plows hit the roads for the winter season, a unique operation works behind the scenes to clear a path focused on public safety.

Inside the Chillicothe Correctional Institute, 175 men are a part of a program that builds every ODOT plow and salt truck seen on the roads, according to our news partners, WBNS.

Since 1986, Ohio Penal Industries (OPI) and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have partnered with the Chillicothe Correctional Institute to keep roads safer.

Frankie Foster said it’s not a prison, but instead a job site.

The work that happens within their job sites contributes to allowing ODOT to clear the roads in every corner of Ohio.

“They come in as nothing but a cab and a rolling chassis,” Foster said. “Everything that goes on – we assemble, 100% of it.”

About 12-14 trucks are assembled and shipped out each month from Chillicothe, said OPI.

Each vehicle is customized to the needs of the area where it will be shipped.

Snow plows cover nearly 50,000 lane miles of state and U.S routes outside of municipalities, and all interstates except the Ohio Turnpike, said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

“Each route is unique and having our equipment customized to the unique challenges we face in different parts of the state enables us to keep Ohio’s economy moving in even the most difficult weather conditions,” said Bruning.

The incarcerated workers take their job seriously.

“Any piece of material that goes into that truck is done with – I’m talking 150%, 200% effort,” said Jerrino Johnson, an incarcerated OPI worker.

Their work allows them to gain experience, be awarded certificates, and earn their own money.

“It’s a blessing that I’m a part of something like this while being in the position I’m in,” said Sheraud Waller, an incarcerated OPI worker.

Waller is working towards earning his associate’s degree and is working towards his future.

“I think about a lot,” Waller said. “I think about my future. I think about the opportunities that are ahead of me.”

Each man takes pride in their work and enjoys the job that they are doing.

They are not just building trucks, but they are playing an important role in public safety.

“You know, it makes me feel good,” Johnson said. “I know I’ve done my part.”

With each truck that is shipped out, their purpose behind the walls of the Chillicothe institute only grows.

