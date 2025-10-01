‘I shot him;’ Man accused of shooting 24-year-old calls 911, admits to crime

The shooting happened at a house in the 100 block of Finland Drive, in the Lake Lakengren community, around 8:30 p.m.

PREBLE COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was shot in Preble County on Tuesday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the shooting happened at a house in the 100 block of Finland Drive, in the Lake Lakengren community, around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso who had run to a neighbor’s house for help.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between two men.

“The gunshot victim and the subject that resides in the house where the shooting occurred, they know each other. Right now we’re trying to determine exactly what that relationship is,” Simpson said.

Authorities searched the home where the shooting occurred and processed the scene at the neighbor’s house.

CareFight took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

In a 911 call, the victim said their godfather shot them.

“He shot me because he laid hands on me, and I punched him in the face,” he tells dispatchers.

A man who claims to be the shooter also called 911.

“My daughter’s boyfriend lives with me, comes in got all crazy, started punching me, and I shot him,” he tells dispatchers.

The man tells dispatchers his name is Mark Bowman.

Deputies have not officially released the identity of the suspect; however, online jail records show that Bowman was arrested by deputies on Wednesday night on initial charges of felonious assault.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

