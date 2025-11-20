I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Big Thanksgiving Savings - Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — Feeding a family of four a Thanksgiving dinner for less than $50 these days may seem impossible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz shows you exactly how to do it and save big on groceries today, starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group