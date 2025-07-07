I-TEAM Consumer Alert: Saving Your Money in July

Save Big top Story
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — It turns out that July is a great month to save money, whether online or in-store; there are plenty of opportunities to make the most of your hard-earned dollars.

News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Investigator Xavier Hershovitz breaks down the best bargains in July. Watch this News Center 7 I-Team Consumer Alert today beginning at 5:00.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!