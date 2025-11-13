I-Team Consumer Alert: Unclaimed Funds - today on News Center 7 at 5

Unclaimed Cash Today Top Story
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — You could have money sitting around just waiting for you, and not even know it! But if you don’t act soon, time could run out on your chance to claim it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 reporter Mike Campbell walks you through how to get what’s yours today, starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!