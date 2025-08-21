I-TEAM: Districts knew of complaints about bus driver accused of sex crimes, documents show

Matthew Hunt (Montgomery County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — New documents show school districts knew about complaints before a former school bus driver was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving children.

The I-Team’s Lead Investigator, John Bedell, has spent the day digging through documents and reaching out to school districts. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Prosecutors say Matthew Hunt had inappropriate relationships with current and former students at Northmont High School.

Late last month, Hunt was formally charged with over 80 sex-related charges, including 17 counts of rape and 64 counts of sexual battery.

Documents obtained by New Center 7’s I-Team show complaints against Hunt started 16 years ago.

