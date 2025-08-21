I-TEAM: Districts knew of complaints about bus driver accused of sex crimes, documents show

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — New documents show school districts knew about complaints before a former school bus driver was charged with dozens of sex crimes involving children.

Prosecutors say Matthew Hunt had inappropriate relationships with current and former students at Northmont High School.

Late last month, Hunt was formally charged with over 80 sex-related charges, including 17 counts of rape and 64 counts of sexual battery.

Documents obtained by New Center 7’s I-Team show complaints against Hunt started 16 years ago.

