I-TEAM: Fuel Frustration: Today on News Center 7 at 5:00

DAYTON — We’ve spoken to drivers who have filled up in the Miami Valley only to find water in their gas tank, leaving them with major mechanical problems and costly repairs.

Now, the new plan in the works at the Statehouse in Columbus is to close what some say is a legal loophole and to better protect your gas tank and your money.

News Center 7 I-Team Lead Investigative Reporter John Bedell looks at the reason only one place in Ohio tests for fuel quality, and the plan to protect your car today on News Center 7 at 5:00.

