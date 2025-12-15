I-TEAM: ‘It’s very satisfying;’ Man accused of robbing delivery driver sentenced to prison

GERMANTOWN — There are new developments in the case of a man accused of ambushing a delivery driver in Germantown and in other communities in Ohio.

Earlier this year, the I-Team discovered a case that Germantown Police were working on was part of a national trend. That department contacted News Center 7’s I-Team lead investigator to report that a conviction was made in the case.

This is the time of the year when more packages are being delivered to homes all over.

The I-Team first reported in February what happened in Germantown. Then, the next day, a man seen on video was Ronny Cruz Familia from Columbus, and he was arrested in Delaware County near Columbus for the same crime.

News Center 7 found court records that showed Cruz Familia was facing charges related to at least four robberies between last November and January, including the one in Germantown.

Police in Germantown told the I-Team last winter that, as investigators in Delaware County investigated their case, they found evidence that linked Cruz Familia to the robbery in Germantown.

On Monday, the I-Team learned about the evidence. Det. Geoff Getter, with Germantown Police, said, “Through cell phone data, they were able to connect that he had come down here and conducted the robbery in Germantown.”

The video evidence from Germantown was also a key part of the case. Just last week, a court convicted Cruz Familia through a plea agreement, and a judge sentenced him to 15 to 20 years in prison.

“Oh, it’s very satisfying, not only for us, but also for the communities that were involved,” Getter said.

News Center 7’s John Bedell checked online jail records that show Cruz Familia is still in custody at the Delaware County Jail. Online prison records show he has not been moved to the state prison system yet to start his sentence.

