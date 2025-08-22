I-TEAM: Judge increases bond for mail theft suspect

A judge has increased the bond for a suspect in a mail theft case to $250,000.

Carlos Patricio Sanchez-Guzman appeared in court for the second time this week after prosecutors filed charges under his real name, following his initial arrest under a false identity.

“Earlier this week, Mr. Sanchez-Guzman, I saw you under a different name. Further investigation has disclosed you’re properly Mr. Sanchez-Guzman,” Judge Gary Loxley said during the court proceedings.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sanchez-Guzman was one of three individuals arrested by Springboro Police, accused of stealing mail from a drop box in front of the post office.

According to Officer Aaron Morgan of the Springboro Police Department, the suspects used sticky mouse traps to retrieve mail from the box.

Court documents indicate that the stolen mail included checks and personal information, which were allegedly altered to different amounts.

Prosecutors have also stated that Sanchez-Guzman is in the U.S. illegally and has an ICE warrant against him.

Judge Gary Loxley informed Sanchez-Guzman’s defense lawyer that ICE has a hold on his release from jail while the charges are pending.

Authorities are currently in discussions with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and postal inspectors to determine whether the case will be prosecuted in state or federal court, or both.

