I-TEAM: Judge rules that homeowners can get out of controversial 40-year listings

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has reported on the contracts by MV Realty for nearly two years and its 40-year listing agreements.

ATLANTA, Ga. —

In Georgia, Attorney General Chris Carr filed a motion for summary judgment against MV Realty and its Georgia contracts. He asked a judge to terminate all MV Realty liens and cease the collection of termination fees.

Last week, Fulton County Judge Emily K. Richardson granted Carr’s motion.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s I-Team Investigator John Bedell has been following this story along with other Cox Media Group stations. He has the latest details on this story and its impact on Ohio on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Consumer investigator Justin Gray with our sister station WSB-TV has been investigating MV Realty and its 40-year listing agreements for the past four years.

The judge’s order will allow consumers to get out of their 40-year contracts with MV Realty. It also orders the company to dismiss any lawsuits they have taken out they have against Georgia customers.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group