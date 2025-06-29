‘I think somebody’s dead;’ 911 calls reveal details of Springfield mass shooting

Mass shooting on West Rose Street in Springfield Photo from: Eric Higginbotham/Staff
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — Several callers described what happened after a mass shooting in Springfield late Saturday night.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield officers and medics responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of Rose Street on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found multiple people shot.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a City of Springfield spokesperson.

News Center 7 obtained 911 calls from the shooting.

One caller claimed to have been shot.

“I’ve been shot in a lot of places,” he told dispatchers while breathing heavily. “I think my cousin is dead.”

Another female caller said people were screaming and crying.

“We just heard a bunch of gunshots. I think somebody got shot,” she told 911 dispatchers. “There’s people screaming and crying. My husband said there were a lot of people out there earlier partying and then a car speeding off.”

One more caller said she took some kids into the basement.

“There was a house party in my aunt’s garage,” she said. “All I heard was guns, and I had to take the kids to the basement. I think somebody’s dead.”

