‘I think somebody’s dead;’ 911 calls reveal details of Springfield mass shooting

SPRINGFIELD — Several callers described what happened after a mass shooting in Springfield late Saturday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is in Springfield and will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00 and 11:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 1 dead, several others hospitalized after mass shooting in Springfield
- Motorcyclist ejected off bridge into Ohio River; Recovery operation underway
- Man admits to slamming 1-year-old on ground, causing deadly skull fracture in plea agreement
As previously reported by News Center 7, Springfield officers and medics responded at 10:46 p.m. to the 1000 block of Rose Street on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found multiple people shot.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a City of Springfield spokesperson.
News Center 7 obtained 911 calls from the shooting.
One caller claimed to have been shot.
“I’ve been shot in a lot of places,” he told dispatchers while breathing heavily. “I think my cousin is dead.”
Another female caller said people were screaming and crying.
“We just heard a bunch of gunshots. I think somebody got shot,” she told 911 dispatchers. “There’s people screaming and crying. My husband said there were a lot of people out there earlier partying and then a car speeding off.”
One more caller said she took some kids into the basement.
“There was a house party in my aunt’s garage,” she said. “All I heard was guns, and I had to take the kids to the basement. I think somebody’s dead.”
We will update this developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group