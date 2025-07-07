‘I wanted to see them;’ People react after fireworks prep injury cancels local show

DARKE COUNTY — Some people were sad to hear that a local fireworks show had been canceled after two people got hurt preparing for the show.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was in Greenville today and spoke with people. Hear their reactions tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The show was scheduled to start around 10 p.m. tonight, but it never happened.

Two men were injured while testing the fireworks at the Darke County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

Medics transported one man to Wayne HealthCare while CareFlight took the other to Miami Valley Hospital, according to Greenville Police Ryan Benge.

People had mixed emotions about it.

“Pretty sad and mad at the same time. I wanted to see them,” said Myles Miller.

Another person told Patterson that he understood.

“Canceling the fireworks that would be out of respect for their fellow people,” said Emerson Behee. “And also, there’s the investigation of what happened.”

It is unclear if the fireworks display will be rescheduled.

We will continue to follow this story.

