‘I won’t give up;’ Trotwood officials voice opposition to mental hospital at former arena site

TROTWOOD — The community is voicing its concerns about a new mental health hospital in the neighborhood.

Trotwood City Council said it will oppose the plan for a mental health hospital at the former Hara Arena site, despite getting the money to move forward.

The city held a town hall on Wednesday afternoon, and community members wanted to know if it was a done deal.

“I won’t give up until they start digging dirt up there,” Trotwood Mayor Yvette F. Page said.

City council also invited state officials to the town hall; however, none showed up.

The Hara Arena was demolished in 2020; since then, redevelopment has been the goal for the lot.

On Monday, the Ohio Controlling Board approved $2.5 million for the state to buy the lot for a mental health hospital.

But Trotwood officials said it’s not the right spot and they have questions.

“External forces continue to have conversations about us, without us,” Stephanie Kellum, deputy city manager, said.

During Wednesday’s discussion, Trotwood’s Community Improvement Director Chad Dowing reassured the community that there are opportunities to weigh in despite Monday’s approval.

“Just because the controlling board on Monday approved this, the transaction is not completed yet. We don’t know when that is slated to happen, but the property is not transferred yet,” Dowing said.

Multiple people brought up safety around the hospital as a reason they don’t want it.

“I want to mention the senior citizens. I don’t think that it would be safe for them,” Arnita Peavy said.

A senior citizen who lives across the street said she wants to state to hear from the community before breaking ground.

“I don’t think it’s right when you’re going to just drop this on the community like that,” Verbina Fowler said.

The city’s next town hall is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

