IBM partners with local university, to open nanofabrication facility

University of Dayton Dayton, OH, USA / February 28, 2020: University of Dayton sign, with fresh winter snow on the ground.

DAYTON — IBM and the University of Dayton have announced a joint research collaboration to develop next-generation semiconductor technology.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The collaboration aims to advance technologies crucial for the AI era, including AI hardware, advanced packaging, and photonics.

A new nanofabrication facility is set to open on the university’s campus by early 2027.

TRENDING STORIES:

IBM said it will provide state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment to support the initiative, estimated at $10 million.

“This is an important moment for the University of Dayton,” said Eric F. Spina, President of the University of Dayton. “Deepening our relationship with IBM with this research collaboration will help position UD as a leader in semiconductor and emerging technology research.”

“This collaboration continues IBM’s tradition of bringing together industry and academia to fuel innovation,” said James Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IBM.

Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition, highlighted the potential regional impact, stating that the collaboration could boost the local tech ecosystem and attract more businesses to the Dayton region.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group