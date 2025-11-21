IED explodes, damages vehicle in Dayton neighborhood, police say

Bomb squad clears scene after reports of explosion; no threat to public A bomb squad was called to a Dayton neighborhood late Thursday.
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police are looking for a person they believe used an improvised explosive device (IED) to damage a vehicle Thursday night.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Dayton officers and firefighters responded at around 10:45 p.m. to the first block of Gilbert Avenue for reports of an explosion.

“The on-scene assessment indicated that an improvised explosive device damaged the victim’s vehicle,” Sergeant Ben Wolodkiewicz said in an update on Friday.

No injuries were reported, and the only property damage reported at this time is to the vehicle.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the general public at this time,” Wolodkiewicz said.

The incident is under investigation by detectives from the department’s bomb squad. Detectives are actively working to identify the suspect in the explosion.

Anyone with information or video connected to the investigation is asked to contact Dayton Police at (937) 333-2677. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 or online at MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

