Authorities raid illegal gambling operation in Ohio; 1 arrested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was arrested as part of an investigation into suspected drug trafficking and an illegal gambling operation in Ohio on Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Specialized Tactics & Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) and multiple law enforcement partners conducted two search warrants on Nov. 17.

The first warrant was executed at a house in the 7000 block of Wallpepper Court in Westerville, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Delaware County Tactical Unit (DTU) and detectives reportedly found U.S. currency, documents, and electronic ledgers related to large cryptocurrency holdings.

At the same time, the sheriff’s office SWAT executed a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the 1400 block of Morse Road.

The sheriff’s office said multiple electronic gaming machines, U.S. currency, and records were recovered from this location.

They determined that Asaad Musa, age 43, of Westerville, owned the establishment.

Musa was arrested on a gambling-related offense, the sheriff’s office said.

This incident remains under investigation.

