Increased level 3 of 5 risk for severe storms today; damaging winds with large hail possible

MIAMI VALLEY — Parts of the region could see strong to severe storms today.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7's Team of Meteorologists will have the latest TIMING and IMPACTS on News Center 7 at Noon, 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m.

It will be dry this morning, but windy and overcast. Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and early evening.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

Storm Center Meteorologist Britley Ritz says the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has much of the region under Level 3 (Enhanced) Risk for severe weather.

The timing looks to be late morning with storms exiting by early evening. Ritz says the timing could change.

Storm threats for Tuesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

We are currently looking at mainly damaging winds and large, with strong to severe storms, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Highs will reach the lower 80s on Tuesday.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Projected rainfall totals through Friday at 9 pm Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

