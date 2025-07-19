‘Feel safer;’ Increased security measures implemented at Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY — New security measures were added to the 78th annual Clark County Fair.

When people arrive at the Clark County Fairgrounds, deputies and a metal detector greet them.

Some, like Kira Corlette, said it was a pleasant surprise.

“I think anytime we can take measures to ensure public safety. It’s always best best-case scenario,” Corlette said.

