‘Feel safer;’ Increased security measures implemented at Clark County Fair

Clark County Fair
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — New security measures were added to the 78th annual Clark County Fair.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to organizers about the changes to this year’s fair. He will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

When people arrive at the Clark County Fairgrounds, deputies and a metal detector greet them.

Some, like Kira Corlette, said it was a pleasant surprise.

“I think anytime we can take measures to ensure public safety. It’s always best best-case scenario,” Corlette said.

This story will be updated.

