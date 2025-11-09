Increasing snowfall totals for Sunday through Monday

How the latest model data is trending our snowfall totals

DAYTON — We are really perfecting the forecast heading through the rest of this Sunday and into Monday. Here’s what the newest data is showing for possible snowfall totals. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Who’s ready for the first snowfall accumulation of the season?!

The lake effect looks to be add a considerable amount of snowfall from this event. So that means the farther north you live, the more snow you’ll likely see.

Notice how areas in teal say around 1″. This means some areas may see slightly less or slightly more.

Please be careful driving Monday morning, the snow should move from north to south across our area from 7am to 1pm. The main roadways shouldn’t have much sticking, but bridges and overpasses could have a few slick spots since those are the first to freeze.

The other big story is for the January-like cold air. Wind chills Monday and Tuesday morning will be dropping down into the teens! Brrr!