Indiana man arrested after authorities found suspected meth during local traffic stop

Drugs Found Greenville (Greenville Police Department)
By WHIO Staff

GREENVILLE — An Indiana man was arrested on drug charges on Thursday.

An officer with the Greenville Police Department stopped a car for a moving violation on Nov. 13, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police K9 Atz positively alerted on the car for the presence of drugs.

Upon searching the car, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs were found.

Jeremiah Rains of Union City, Indiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

Rains has been booked into the Darke County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!