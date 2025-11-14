Indiana man arrested after authorities found suspected meth during local traffic stop

GREENVILLE — An Indiana man was arrested on drug charges on Thursday.

An officer with the Greenville Police Department stopped a car for a moving violation on Nov. 13, according to a spokesperson.

Police K9 Atz positively alerted on the car for the presence of drugs.

Upon searching the car, a substantial amount of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs were found.

Jeremiah Rains of Union City, Indiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

Rains has been booked into the Darke County Jail.

An investigation is still ongoing.

