Injuries reported after car crashes into tree in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a tree in Greene County on Tuesday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened in the 3600 block of Old U.S. 35 around 3:45 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 arrested in string of mail thefts from local U.S. Postal box
- Armed, naked man taken into custody after firing shots inside neighbors’ homes, charging at deputies
- Brio abruptly closes area’s only location; Neighbors worried for shopping center’s future
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group