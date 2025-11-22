At least 1 dead after crash at busy Dayton intersection; 911 caller reports ‘car under a semi’

DAYTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at Troy Street and Stanley Avenue just before noon, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they are on scene of this crash.

A 911 caller reporting the crash told dispatchers that the wreck is “very bad” and “there’s a car under a semi.”

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

