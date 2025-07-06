Medical helicopter called to crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A medical helicopter is responding to a car crash in Clark County Sunday afternoon, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Marquart Road and N Dayton-Lakeview Road in Pike Township after 1:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that two vehicles were heavily damaged in the crash.

The dispatcher said there will be at least one person taken to an area hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

