Injuries reported after crash in Dayton; police investigating

Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 5:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of West Grand Ave and Salem Ave on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Details on the reported injuries were not available at this time.

Additional details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

