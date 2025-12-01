Injuries reported after crash in Dayton; police investigating

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Monday morning.
Around 5:44 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of West Grand Ave and Salem Ave on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the reported injuries were not available at this time.
Additional details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
