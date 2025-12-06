Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Saturday morning.
Around 2:14 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersections of North Main Street and Ashwood Avenue on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Details on the reported injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
