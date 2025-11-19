Injuries reported after crash in Dayton

Dayton Police Cruiser Dayton Police Cruiser (Adam Barron/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Police and medics responded to a crash in Dayton on Wednesday morning.

Around 7:17 a.m., crews were dispatched to the intersection of South Gettysburg Ave and Germantown Street on reports of a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Injuries were reported, but details on the injuries were not immediately available.

Additional details were not available at this time.

This is a developing story.

