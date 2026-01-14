Injuries reported after crash involving semi in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Injuries were reported after a crash in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Around noon, Springfield police and medics were called to Burnett Road and Dwight Avenue for reports of a crash.

Police confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved a semi-trailer and a car.

A medical helicopter was asked to respond, but couldn’t fly due to the weather.

Police could not confirm how many people were hurt or how serious their injuries were.

We are working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

