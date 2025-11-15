Injuries reported after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — Injuries have been reported after a crash in Shelby County on Saturday, an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.
The crash happened at Dawson Road and Cardo Roman Road, west of Sidney, after 4 p.m.
The dispatcher said at least two people were injured, but information on the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
