Injuries reported after motorcycle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash in Dayton Wednesday night.

The crash occurred near the intersection of N Gettysburg Avenue and N James H McGee Blvd around 9:20 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The crash involved a car and one motorcycle, the supervisor added.

Photos from the scene show several Dayton police officers and fire crews blocking to roadway.

News Center 7 crews on scene saw two ambulances leave with their lights and sirens on.

Dayton police couldn’t provide information on the severity of injuries or how this crash happened.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

