At least 4 injured after multi-car crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Four people were taken to an area hospital after a multi-car crash on Interstate 75 Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.
The crash occurred on I-75 N just beyond State Route 725 in Miami Township around 11:20 p.m.
The interstate is currently closed, according to OHGO.
Information on the severity of injuries in this crash was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.
