At least 4 injured after multi-car crash on I-75 in Montgomery County

I-75 at SR-725 (OHGO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Four people were taken to an area hospital after a multi-car crash on Interstate 75 Monday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred on I-75 N just beyond State Route 725 in Miami Township around 11:20 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The interstate is currently closed, according to OHGO.

Information on the severity of injuries in this crash was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more information and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!