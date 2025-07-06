Injuries reported after wrong-way crash on I-70 Westbound in Clark County

Injuries reported after wrong way crash on I-70 Westbound in Clark County (Cox Media Group Ohio/archives)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — Injuries were reported after a wrong-way crash on I-70 Westbound in Clark County early Sunday morning.

Around 5:26 a.m. Troopers with the Springfield post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to I-70 westbound near State Route 235 on reports of a crash.

An OSHP dispatcher confirmed that a wrong-way driver was involved in the crash.

Minor injuries were reported, although it is unclear at this time how many people were injured.

Troopers have one lane open at this time while they complete their investigation.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates.

