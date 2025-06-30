Serious injuries reported in multi-vehicle crash on SR 49

DARKE COUNTY — First responders are on the scene of a serious injury crash in Darke County.

The crash was reported in the 1200 block of SR 49 near Graw Road around 8:12 a.m., Darke County dispatchers confirmed.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash, but the total number was not immediately known.

Dispatchers confirmed injuries have been reported, but could not confirm how many. A post shared to their social media page indicated injuries were serious.

At least one mobile intensive care unit (MICU) was responding to the scene.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

