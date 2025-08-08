Injuries reported in Piqua crash

PIQUA — A reported rollover crash is under investigation in Piqua.

The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of N. County Road 25A.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that it was reported as a two-vehicle crash. They also received a report of the crash being a rollover crash.

At least one injury was reported.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

