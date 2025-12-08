Inmates at Ohio prison facility build ODOT plows, salt trucks

CHILLICOTHE — Since 1968, Ohio Penal Industries and the Ohio Department of Transportation have partnered to produce trucks that keep Ohio’s roads safe, with 175 incarcerated workers assembling plow and salt trucks at the Chillicothe Correctional Institution.

The program at Chillicothe Correctional Institution builds every ODOT plow and salt truck seen on the roads, contributing to public safety across Ohio, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV.

Each month, about 12-14 trucks are assembled and shipped out, customized to meet the needs of different areas.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“This isn’t a prison,” said Frankie Foster, an incarcerated OPI worker. “This is a job site.”

“Any piece of material that goes into that truck is done with – I’m talking 150%, 200% effort,” said Jerrino Johnson, an incarcerated OPI worker.“

Our snowplows cover nearly 50,000 lane miles of state and U.S. routes outside municipalities and all interstates, except the Ohio Turnpike,” said Matt Bruning, press secretary for ODOT.

Inside the Chillicothe Correctional Institution, 175 men are part of the program that builds every ODOT plow and salt truck seen on the roads. The trucks start as nothing but a cab and a rolling chassis, and the workers assemble everything, WBNS-TV said.

The work allows incarcerated individuals to earn money and gain valuable experience, including certifications. Sheraud Waller, one of the workers, is working towards his associate’s degree and thinks about the opportunities ahead of him.

The workers take pride in their contributions to public safety, knowing that their families and friends drive behind these trucks. “Everybody loves their job here,” Foster said. “Everybody takes pride in what they do.”

The program not only helps maintain Ohio’s roads but also provides incarcerated individuals with a sense of purpose and pride, as they contribute to the safety of their communities.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group