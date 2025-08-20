Intern killed after ‘tragic accident’ at area tennis center identified

Joshua Darst (Courtesy of Cornerstone University social media)
By WHIO Staff

MASON — A Cincinnati Open intern killed after a “tragic accident” has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joshua Darst has been identified as the victim, according to our media partners at WCPO.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the accident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the facility’s loading deck, where the intern fell off a cart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Emergency responders took Darst to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

The Cincinnati Open released a statement expressing their condolences, saying, “This loss is deeply felt by our entire organization. Our hearts, thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

Lakota Family YMCA posted on social media saying Darst was a longtime lifeguard and pool manager at the facility.

Darst most recently began teaching children how to swim at the YMCA, according to the post.

“His infectious smile, kind heart, and warm spirit touched everyone he met. Joshua never knew a stranger; he made everyone feel welcome and valued,” the YMCA said. “Our Y family, along with Joshua’s family, would deeply appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn the loss of such a remarkable young man.”

Cornerstone University posted on social media that Darst was a senior and a “cherished” member of its baseball team.

“Join us as we lift up his family, friends, and teammates in prayer during this difficult time,” the university said.

Details regarding how the accident occurred remain unclear, and the exact cause is still unknown.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!