Internet outage reported across several Kettering Health facilities

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Kettering Health is dealing with an internet outage at several facilities in the Miami Valley.

The hospital network experienced an internet outage around 7:45 a.m. on Monday.

Due to the issue, the following emergency departments are on diversion for stroke care:

  • Kettering Health Hamilton
  • Kettering Health Greene Memorial
  • Kettering Health Huber
  • Kettering Health Middletown
  • Kettering Health Preble
  • Kettering Health Springfield
  • Kettering Health Franklin

“At this time, we believe this is an internal IT issue,” officials shared in a social media post.

Typical downtime procedures are being utilized, and their phone systems remain operational.

Some applications Kettering Health needs internet access for, such as MyChart, are currently unavailable.

